Bond set for Chicago horseman who rode on city expressway

CHICAGO (AP) — The man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy,” who rode a horse on a Chicago expressway to protest gun violence, was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bond. Adam Hollingsworth faces felony aggravated animal cruelty and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and reckless conduct charges. Assistant Public Defender Emily Bock on Wednesday disputed the animal cruelty charges, saying he loves horses and there is no indication he would do anything to harm his horse. But Judge David Navarro called the alleged treatment of the horse “terrible.” Hollingsworth has said the ride was meant to bring attention to violence against children.