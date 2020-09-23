Beric scores again as Fire beats Dynamo, snaps skid

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored for the third consecutive game and the Chicago Fire beat the Houston Dynamo 4-0. Jonathan Bornstein played a one-touch pass to Beric, whose one-touch redirection from 7 yards out opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Chicago (3-7-3) ended a five-game winless streak, including three losses. Houston (3-4-6) had its three-game win streak snapped. Fabian Herbers, Álvaro Medrán and C.J. Sapong added goals for Chicago. It was the Fire’s highest-scoring game of the season and just their fourth with more than one goal.