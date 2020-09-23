Bait shop in Dixon to close after being open for 50 years

DIXON (WREX) — After 50 years in business, a bait shop in Dixon will close its doors this fall.

Bunny's Bait Shop on East River Street is closing in October. Owner Ray Hays says health and age are among the reasons behind the closure. He says the loyalty of its customers helped keep the store open for as long as it did. It's also the people that Hays says he will miss the most once the business closes.

"We hate to do it," said Hays. "But we know it's inevitable and it's something that's coming. So therefore, like I say, we just said 'so long."

Bunny's Bait Shop's last days of business is on Oct. 8.