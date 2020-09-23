Global shares mostly higher after Wall Street rebound

World stocks are mostly higher as European shares advanced despite data showing the regional economic recovery is faltering. Investors are keeping a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the economic outlook after the Federal Reserve chairman urged Congress to provide fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. Still, stocks rose in London, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Tokyo’s benchmark edged lower after markets reopened following a four-day weekend. The gains for most markets followed a turnaround on Wall Street overnight fueled by a rebound in technology shares and data showing renewed strength in the housing sector.