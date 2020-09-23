Anger, tears for protesters seeking justice for Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Protesters are responding with tears and anger after a grand jury declined to charge police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Dozens gathered Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson Square Park, which has been a hub of protests for months since Taylor was killed March 13 during a botched drug raid. Dekevion Tause said the indictment of a lone officer on charges of endangering Taylor’s neighbors was a slap in the face. Within minutes of the announcement, about 100 people marched down a major thoroughfare. Police with batons blocked access to at least one street and cuffed at least four people.