Abreo temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular downtown Rockford restaurant is temporarily closing its doors.

Abreo announced the shutdown is due to its staff being exposed to COVID-19.

The restaurant has been closed since Saturday and hopes to reopen by Thursday.

Abreo owner Paul Sletten said in a Facebook post managing during the pandemic is "next level," but he is thankful for a staff that comes together.

The restaurant has cleaned and sanitized the restaurant as well as isolating and testing all staff members.

