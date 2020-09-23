Abreo temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular downtown Rockford restaurant is temporarily closing its doors.



Abreo announced the shutdown is due to its staff being exposed to COVID-19.



The restaurant has been closed since Saturday and hopes to reopen by Thursday.



Abreo owner Paul Sletten said in a Facebook post managing during the pandemic is "next level," but he is thankful for a staff that comes together.



The restaurant has cleaned and sanitized the restaurant as well as isolating and testing all staff members.