UN chief: ‘epochal’ crisis as world powers meet remotely

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning the U.N.’s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders that the world is facing an “epochal” health crisis, the biggest economic calamity and job losses since the Great Depression, dangerous threats to human rights — and the threat of a new Cold War between the U.S. and China. In his grim state of the world speech, the U.N. chief said a tiny coronavirus “brought the world to its knees,” and the pandemic it caused is “a dress rehearsal for the world of challenges to come.” Leaders of the U.S., China, Russia and Iran will also speak.