Court papers: Woman wrote ‘give up’ in ricin note to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election.” That’s according to court papers filed Tuesday. Pascale Ferrier was arrested Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is due to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Buffalo, New York. The envelope containing the toxic substance and the threatening letter was addressed to the White House but intercepted at a mail sorting facility on Friday. The FBI discovered that six additional similar letters appeared to have been received in Texas in September, according to court papers.