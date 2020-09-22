VIRUS DIARY: As time ran short, a son rushed to say goodbye

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After months of avoiding airplanes and hospitals, this Brazil-based writer rushed headlong toward both. His father had fallen into a coma, and worsening prognoses meant that there was little time left for he and his three brothers to make it home. It wasn’t the family trip they had reserved earlier this year, before COVID-19 took hold and they were forced to cancel those plans. Then time ran out, and they were left making arrangements for a pandemic-appropriate celebration of life.