UPS hiring more than 1,200 seasonal workers in Rockford area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're in need of a job, you may want to look at UPS.



The company announced on Monday that it expects to hire more than 1,200 seasonal employees in the Rockford area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021. Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $13.00 for driver-helpers.

Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS include:

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

In Rockford, UPS is hiring for:

8 package car drivers

2 tractor-trailer drivers

1,146 package handlers

Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include: