Turkey accuses EU of rewarding aggressor in Libya

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has accused the European Union of “rewarding the aggressor” after the 27-nation bloc slapped sanctions on three transport companies for violating the U.N. arms embargo on Libya, including the Turkish shipping firm which operates a vessel that was at the center of a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea between Turkey and France. A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday dismissed the decision as “of no value.” It insisted the ship was providing aid to Libya’s U.N.-recognized government based in the capital, Tripoli, and accused the EU of ignoring countries and companies sending arms to the rival Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, which controls the east.