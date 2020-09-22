Summer weather replaces fall conditions for a short while

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Brisk fall weather won't stay out of the Stateline for long, but the first several days of Fall 2020 feel more like summer. By the end of the week, we start the transition back to fall conditions.

Summer for now:

Fall 2020 started with a high of 79 degrees, which is a lot more like summer than how we typically picture fall.

This lines up with the last several years. Most of the first days of fall since 2015 were very warm, including a hot start to Fall 2017!

A warm and persistent weather pattern keeps colder air locked up into Canada all week. We eventually see that cool air spill in, but it likely takes until Sunday to do so.

In the meantime, temperatures hover around 80 degrees for a high during the day. Most days remain sunny and dry. At night, temperatures cool into the low 50's, so we keep the cool nights around despite the warmer days.

There's a slight chance for rain on Thursday, but most locations stay dry as rain looks to remain to our north and west.

Changes start this weekend:

Our other chance for rain appears late Saturday into early Sunday. The first of two cold fronts comes through, and could lead to scattered showers Saturday evening and Saturday night. The rain looks to be out of the picture after early Sunday morning.

Once the cold front passes through, temperatures fall to the low 70's by Sunday afternoon. This is right on average for this time of year, so we don't fall into the colder fall weather just yet. That comes next week.

A second cold front comes through on Monday, followed by another on Tuesday. There are slight chances for rain with each of these fronts. Between these next two fronts, temperatures fall into brisk autumn territory.

By Tuesday, temperatures are in the low 60's, or about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday. We stay in the low 60's for much of next week. At night, lows drop to the low 40's, or possibly colder. That could set us up for a few nights with frost! Keep an eye on the forecast and be ready to cover up the garden if needed next week.