Something unusual is missing among Nielsen’s top programs

NEW YORK (AP) — Something was missing in last week’s list of the 20 most-watched television programs in prime time, something that would have once seemed inconceivable. The Nielsen company’s list includes not a single scripted series — no dramas, no comedies — on what would normally be the eve of a new fall season. Halts in series production due to the coronavirus outbreak is the chief culprit. Instead, viewers are filling their time with football and basketball games, and a lot of news. There was at least one show that was ABOUT comedy and drama, with the annual airing of the Emmy Awards. But that set a record low for viewership.