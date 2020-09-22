Some see irony in COVID’s impact on Mayflower commemoration

A disease outbreak that wiped out large numbers of the Native inhabitants of what is now New England gave the Pilgrims a beachhead in the “New World.” So, some historians find it ironic that a pandemic has put many of the 400th anniversary commemorations of the Mayflower’s landing on hold. Disease introduced by European settlers and traders — either by happenstance or intention — is believed by many to have played an important role in the conquest of Native people. Wampanoag medicine man Troy Currence sees the current pandemic as a sign that the world is out of balance.