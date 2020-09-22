Some parents still want to trick-or-treat with their kids this year while others say it isn’t worth the risk

ROCKFORD (WREX) —On Tuesday, the CDC announced guidelines for families regarding this year's Halloween season. In it, it suggests families should not take part in trick-or-treating. After the news broke, some parents say they do not agree with the suggestion.

"The kids have already had some much taken away from them already like let them enjoy trick-o- treating," said mom Tina Follis.

"You know they are spread far apart anyway so I feel like they should continue trick-or-treating," said fellow parent Kadee Palmer.

But there are some parents who say they agree with the suggestion. Mom Beth Olson says she doesn't want to risk her family getting sick this year and is going to host a Halloween scavenger hunt for her kids this year.

"I know what it's like to have the child that doesn't want to wear the mask or wants to take it off when they don't need to have it, and what's to say somebody else does have that child who sneezes into a bowl of candy," said Olson.

Fellow mom Kadee Palmer and Tina Follis say they are is going to create personal goodie bags to help stop the spread of the virus.

The Winnebago County Health Department has not released a Halloween guidance for families in our are.