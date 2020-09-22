Riverview Ice House’s potential closing could impact hockey in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Bailey Larson spent countless hours at Riverview Ice House as she learned the sport of hockey, eventually becoming a top-tier college hockey player.

"Riverview is kind of like the full circle for me," Larson, Colgate's 5th all-time leading scorer, said. "It's probably the first rink I ever stepped foot on and learned how to skate and shoot."

Larson built her hockey foundation at Riverview and went on to thrive at the next level. But she always came back home to teach the younger ones at Riverview.

"I kind of went through the ranks there in house hockey and travel hockey," she said. "Even when I moved away to play girls and go to college, I always made my way back there and either trained during breaks or summer, or coach and give back in the summer camps. Riverview has a lot of memories for me. Growing up it was home."

But that home may have to close down due to cost-cutting measures. The Rockford Park District will recommend closing the facility and moving all ice activities to Carlson Ice Arena. Riverview opened in 1975, and a lot of important parts of the facility are becoming obsolete.

"This is a whopper to replace all of the refrigeration systems at Riverview," Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine said. "To find 306 parking stalls adjacent to the facility. To have the money to replace the locker rooms, it's an enormous task. A lot of money."

Sandine says the Park District will listen if someone comes with an offer to try to save Riverview, but he says that will have to happen quickly and will be a big financial commitment. The players who grew up there will always have the memories.

"It's old Riverview, it's nothing fancy," Larson said. "It's definitely going to be missed."

The Park District will present its recommendations to the board Oct. 13.