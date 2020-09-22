Report: German hospital cyberattack trail leads to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German media are reporting that IT experts investigating a cyberattack that paralyzed computer systems at a major hospital in western Germany say one of the trails they are following leads to Russia. The attack caused the failure of IT systems at Duesseldorf’s University Hospital two weeks ago. A woman who needed urgent admission died after she had to be taken to another city for treatment. Public broadcaster WDR reported Tuesday that authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia told state lawmakers the software used to encrypt computer systems in an apparent ransom attempt originates with a Russian hacker group.