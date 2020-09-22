Millennial Money: Home costs don’t stop at a down payment

When it comes to buying a home, it’s common to focus all your saving efforts on the down payment. After all, it’s likely one of the biggest lump-sum payments you’ll ever make, and it can take years to set enough money aside. But set a savings goal for other homeownership costs, too, especially in that first year. Even move-in-ready homes need work, and rest assured that something will break within a few months. If you drain your bank account on closing day, you won’t have the cash on hand to afford needed and wanted home repairs, renovations, furniture and more.