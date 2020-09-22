Mall titan Brookfield to cut 20% of workforce in retail arm

NEW YORK (AP) — Brookfield Properties, one of the nation’s largest mall operators, is cutting 20% of its workforce in its retail division, as the pandemic has accelerated online shopping and resulted in a string of store closings and bankruptcies. The Chicago-based mall operator, which operates 170 mall properties, has more than 2,000 employees in it retail division. In an email to employees, Jared Chupaila, CEO of Brookfield Properties’ retail division, says the business has been “frustrated, interrupted and constrained.”