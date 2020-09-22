Malaysian opposition leader Anwar plans new government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has secured a majority in parliament to form a new government that is “strong, stable and formidable.” Anwar says he has been granted an audience with the king but it is postponed while the king is in the hospital. He said he will not reveal details until after he has met the king. He said it restores his alliance that was elected in 2018 but collapsed after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin withdrew his party and tied up with corruption-tainted opposition parties to form a Malay-centric government in March.