Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury announces bid for second term

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The City of Loves Park could see a number of familiar faces stick around for another term.

Mayor Greg Jury, City Clerk Bob Burden and Treasurer John Danielson announced that they will all seek reelection in April.

The three men have held office within Loves Park for over 20 years apiece. They're tag line "Continuing Success" is in reference to bringing in new businesses like Costco over the past four years.

Jury says he would place an emphasis on improving roads and boosting development of the city's east side if reelected.

"We're also going to develop out east where Costco is," Jury said. "We will work with the land owner out there and try to get some new things coming and added to that."

Jury also mentioned the desire to work with places that can draw in more tourism like the Rockford Speedway and the Rockford Park District.

Mayor Jury and John Danielson are currently running unopposed for the April election. Meanwhile Bob Burden will have a contested race.

Petitions to run in the April election must be submitted by February 23.