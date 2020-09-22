Italy’s right makes inroads, but Democrats hold off sweep

ROME (AP) — Italy’s center-right parties made inroads in bastions of the left, but final results from regional elections Tuesday showed the center-left Democratic Party held out. That gives stability for now to the Democratic partnership with the 5-Star Movement in the ruling national coalition. The right-wing Brothers of Italy party did take the governorship of Le Marche, a longtime center-left stronghold on Italy’s Adriatic coast, giving the party known for its conservative, anti-migration stance a key regional win. The biggest center-right party, the League, also made an unusually strong showing in traditionally left-leaning Tuscany, but the Democratic candidate held off what would have been a devastating defeat.