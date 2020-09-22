In battleground states, Catholics are a pivotal swing vote

For decades, Roman Catholic voters have been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections. Nearly every time, a majority of them have backed the winner — whether Republican or Democrat. How they vote in key battleground states this year could well decide the outcome, and both campaigns are targeting them with fervent appeals to vote based on their faith. Advocates for President Donald Trump say a faithful Catholic cannot vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden because he supports abortion rights. Critics of Trump say he is too divisive and callous to merit the vote of any faithful Catholic.