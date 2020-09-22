Goodwill launches ‘mystery bags’ promotion

(WREX) -- Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois launches a new way to shop while giving people clothing at a low price.

It calls the promotion Mystery Bags To-Go and allows shoppers to purchase a mystery bag of clothing at deep discount. One bag sells for $9.99, the bag with designer clothes is $19.99, both have between $60 and $120 worth of clothing inside.

They're available at all eleven Goodwill locations in Northern Illinois.

The idea is an expansion of the online shopping that Goodwill started at the beginning of the pandemic.

"The website tells you for instance it's a women's short sleeved shirt size medium," Said Shannon Harper, PR Marketing Manager of Goodwill Industires of Northern Illinois. "So, you get that and you know you're getting that but you don't know what the style, you don't know the brand so its a total mystery but it's fun!"

Each bag has 12 items inside, if you'd like to order online click here.