CDC releases Halloween health guidelines, discourages trick-or-treating

(CNN) — This news is definitely no treat for anyone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to stay away from most of the fun activities connected to Halloween.

Recommendations include: No trick-or-treating, no costume masks, no indoor costume parties or haunted houses. Find the full list of recommendations here.

As many can likely guess, the health agency points to the pandemic as the reason why.

The agency says those are all high-risk activities. The CDC does suggest some low risk activities, like carving pumpkins and decorating your home.

The CDC also says you can have outdoor scavenger hunts, virtual costume contests or host a movie night with those who live with you.