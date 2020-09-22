Boone County prepares to mail ballots to voters

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Election day is getting closer for voters in Boone County.

Voters in the area can vote in one of three ways. They can vote by mail, they can vote early or they can vote at a polling place on election day. The county encourages voters to vote before election day. If you want to vote early, you can vote at the Boone County Clerk's office in Belvidere. As of now, the county does not have a drop box to drop a ballot in.

"Please send your vote-by-mail ballots in as soon as you completed the voting process," said Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Stapler. "All of the instructions will be included in there. Because we can go ahead and start to process them."

Applications to vote by mail are due by noon on Oct. 29. Ballots will be mailed out starting on Thursday. For more information on voting in Boone County, click here.