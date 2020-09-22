Autumnal Equinox brings summer-like temperatures to Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first official day of fall is here, but it seems as though Mother Nature hasn't quite gotten the memo.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:31 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Remaining warm and sunny:

The calendar might officially state that fall is here, but it isn't going to feel like it. High temperatures Tuesday climb to near 80° in most areas, which is a solid 5° to 10° above average.

Temperatures remain near 80° through Saturday.

Temperatures early Tuesday fell only into the 40s in a few isolated locations, with many areas remaining at or above 50°. The slightly milder start is a predictor of things to come as warmer temperatures stick around.

Similar to Monday, Tuesday features hazy sunshine thanks to the ongoing wildfires out west. It looks as though the hazy skies persist through much of this work week, with some improvement ahead by the weekend. In the meantime, folks with severe respiratory ailments should take it easy if spending time outdoors.

Staying warmer-than-average:

Temperatures this work week remain above average, with highs generally staying in the upper 70s to near 80°. The warmest days this week come about Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the next seven, with highs topping out in the lower 80s as mugginess climbs. This increasingly warm weather comes about ahead of a dramatic cool down into the next work week.

A string of cold fronts:

The weekend features a shifting pattern, especially by Sunday. Rain chances ramp up overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with an approaching cold front. This brings a return to sub-70° high temperatures by the start of the next work week.

Rain chances return Saturday into Sunday along a cold front.

By next week, temperatures could bottom out in the 60s with lows possibly dropping into the 30s by late in the week.