Anderson Japanese Gardens waiving photography fees every Wednesday in October

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're looking for a nice backdrop for some photos, the Anderson Japanese Gardens has you covered!



The Garden announced they're waiving photography sitting fees every Wednesday for portrait photos.

Portraits in the Garden will take place every Wednesday during the month of October from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The public is invited to use the Garden for senior photos, engagement photos, birth announcements, family portraits and other special occasion photography. Professional and hobby photographers are welcome.



Photography sitting fees will be waived but regular Garden admission rates apply. Advance registration is strongly recommended.

Garden access will be permitted until 4:15 daily. No homecoming groups, wedding parties, or commercial photography sessions will be permitted.