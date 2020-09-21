Winnebago Park vandalized twice in one week

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Just three weeks ago, the Winnebago Park District installed new basketball hoops. It way a for the community to get active, while social distancing.

"We are excited to have everyone out in the park after the pandemic. It was so empty here," said Michelle Cunningham, Winnebago Park District director.

However, on Monday morning that excitement turned to frustration when Cunningham saw the park had been vandalized.

"It really made me sad i was so excited to have the hoops up," said Cunningham.

"I was disappointed to hear something like that would happen," said Janice Cook, neighbor.

Neighbors across the street say something like this is concerning.

"You are trying to help the neighborhood out and have something for people to do and then they go and be destructive on you. I don't understand that," said Cook.

Cunningham says the park never needed any sort of surveillance.

"We talked about getting cameras and we thought we don't need cameras it's a small town," said Cunningham.

But now? She says adding surveillance is at the top of her list. In addition, the park plans to close the court earlier in the evenings to prevent anyone from coming late at night.

"They are not going to pay any attention to the caution tape unless people run them off, they are just going to run around it," said Cook.

The park hopes whoever is partaking in the destruction will stop before the park district is forced to take further action.

The park district says the basketball hoops will reopen once the hoops are fixed.