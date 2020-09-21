 Skip to Content

Wash and be counted: Free laundry exchanged for census

New
9:45 am Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — A tumble dry _ with the census. Community groups in Chicago offered two loads for free Sunday if customers at a coin laundry filled out census forms. Illinois has a 70% census response rate so far, but Chicago is at 60%. The deadline to fill out forms is getting close, and there’s a big push to get minorities to participate. Frances Velez, a volunteer at Latina Women in Action, held a sign with the offer of free laundry loads in exchange for census participation. Gov. J.B. Pritzker told a Black church congregation that “filling out the census is as important as any protest” because many government programs are tied to the count. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content