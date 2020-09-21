Wash and be counted: Free laundry exchanged for census

CHICAGO (AP) — A tumble dry _ with the census. Community groups in Chicago offered two loads for free Sunday if customers at a coin laundry filled out census forms. Illinois has a 70% census response rate so far, but Chicago is at 60%. The deadline to fill out forms is getting close, and there’s a big push to get minorities to participate. Frances Velez, a volunteer at Latina Women in Action, held a sign with the offer of free laundry loads in exchange for census participation. Gov. J.B. Pritzker told a Black church congregation that “filling out the census is as important as any protest” because many government programs are tied to the count.