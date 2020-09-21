`Smooth travel’ observed before ship capsized off Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A tugboat captain who helped a cargo ship leave a Georgia seaport shortly before it overturned along the coast says he saw only smooth sailing before the big vessel capsized. Clifton Gorden told federal investigators at a hearing Monday he kept a close eye on the Golden Ray as it left the Port of Brunswick a year ago and observed no swaying or other problems. The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are trying to determine what caused the South Korean-owned ship to overturn with more than 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks. All crew members were rescued, but the ship remains partly submerged on its side. Hearings began last week and are scheduled to conclude Tuesday.