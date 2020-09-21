Sam McBratney, ‘Guess How Much I Love You’ author, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam McBratney, the author of the classic bedtime story “Guess How Much I Love You” has died. He was 77. Candlewick Press says McBratney died Friday. His death comes less than two weeks before the publication of “Will You Be My Friend?” — a companion to his 1994 classic, which has sold more than 50 million copies and has been translated into 57 languages. With illustrations by Anita Jeram, “Guess How Much I Love You” tells of father and son nutbrown hares and their game of one-upmanship as each declares his feelings for the other, with the title a question repeated throughout.