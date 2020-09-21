Rockford man indicted on DUI charges following deadly crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been indicted on DUI charges following a crash last month that left an 18-year-old woman dead.



Keith Wood, 30, of Rockford, was indicted on aggravated driving with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in blood or breath resulting in death charges.

The crash happened last month at the intersection of Central Avenue and Riverside Boulevard around 2 a.m. Officials say a black Lincoln, driven by a Wood, was going north on Central toward Riverside. Police say Wood's vehicle crashed into a Pontiac in the intersection, sending the car into a nearby yard.



Authorities found Wood lying in the roadway after his car hit a pole, according to police.



The driver of the Pontiac, later identified as 18-year-old Dimon Williams, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Wood was charged hours after the crash.



Wood faces up to 14 years in prison.