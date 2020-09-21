Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs top ChiSox 7-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Santana’s two-run homer snapped a tie in the fifth and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth with a 7-4 win over the AL Central-leading White Sox. The Indians cut their magic number to one and would lock up one of the eight postseason spots if Seattle loses at Houston. Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox, who are on the verge of winning their first division crown since 2008. It’s possible the rivals could meet again next week in the playoffs depending on how the final days of the regular season unfold.