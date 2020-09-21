Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he expects to quickly announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday. That would be before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery but ahead of the first presidential debate. Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday outside the court and Friday inside the Capitol. Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he has a list of five finalists, “probably four” and he wants his choice confirmed before Election Day, Nov. 3. Democrats led by Joe Biden are pointing to the hypocrisy of Republicans rushing through a pick so close to the election after refusing to do so for President Barack Obama in 2016.