Kal Penn hopes for dialogue with new show for young voters

Politics has been more than a little shouty of late. Actor and activist Kal Penn would quietly like to change that. Penn is hoping to do something by reaching millennial and Gen Z voters with a new half-hour TV show on Freeform, “Kal Penn Approves This Message.” He vows the six-episode series will be nonpartisan and include topics like the education and judicial systems, health care and the environment. Penn calls it “The Daily Show” without cynicism or “a funnier version of ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ for young people.” “Kal Penn Approves This Message” kicks off Tuesday, which not coincidentally happens to be National Voter Registration Day,