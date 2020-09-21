Israeli and Emirati film industries to cooperate after deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Film agencies in Israel and the United Arab Emirates have announced an agreement to collaborate on television production. It’s the latest development to follow a U.S.-brokered deal between the countries to normalize relations. The Abu Dhabi Film Commission reached an understanding Monday with the Israeli Film Fund and a Jerusalem film school, seeking to strengthen commercial ties through training programs for film and television co-production and joint film festivals. The United Arab Emirates, along with the Gulf state of Bahrain, signed historic agreements to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel at a White House ceremony last week.