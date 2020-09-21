Indian couple run street-side classes for poor students

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian couple are conducting free classes for underprivileged children on a sidewalk in New Delhi. As most schools in India remain shut since late March when the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, many switched to digital learning and taking classes online. But children from low-income families who attend public schools don’t have access to internet or means to afford digital learning tools. Veena Gupta, a singer, and her former-diplomat husband Virendra Gupta, conduct the classes three times a week for dozens of children aged 4 to 14. The goal is to keep them learning and not left behind when schools reopen.