Freeport passes new plan for next decade, includes potentially big projects

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport approved a new comprehensive plan that includes several big projects. The city creates a new plan every decade, but according to officials, this one was double the length of the previous plan.

"I truly believe it's a good footprint to help Freeport move forward," Sally Bradshaw, 6th Ward Alderperson, said.

And with that, the Freeport City Council moved into the next decade at Monday night's meeting.

"It's been in the works for a little over a year now," Kirstin Hinds, Freeport's Director of Community and Economic Engagement, added

"This really is a road map for the city to address critical areas like land use, redevelopment, [and] housing," Jodi Miller, Mayor of Freeport, said.

The city's comprehensive plan highlighted several big projects. The first will seek to add vibrancy to Chicago Avenue.

"It'll be a better space for the events we have downtown," Hinds said.

A sculpture walk, architectural tours, and areas for yoga and food festivals are all potential additions.

The next big project is redeveloping Lincoln Mall.

"There's the potential for a children's play space to accompany the children's museum that's currently in the mall and more retail, of course, making it a better destination area," Hinds explained.

A rehabilitation to the W.T. Rawleigh Building is also in the plan, which seeks to create a significant amount of greenspace.

In fact, creating more greenspace across the city is a big part of the environmental and transportation aspects of the plan. And with all that greenspace, the city wants to put in more bike trails, but bikes may not be the only thing you'll see zipping around in the future.

"A bike share or scooter sharing program seemed like something that could fit into our community well," Hinds said.

And then there's the floodway project.

"The plan for the floodway is strictly open space, open green space," Hinds said.

She explained that there are additional rules and regulations for what can and can't go on the greenspace, which is the area surrounding Taylor Park. The complex in the area owned by the Freeport Housing Authority has been scheduled to be demolished since last year when hundreds of residents received notices they would be relocated .

COVID-19 has disrupted that project, but both Mayor Miller and Hinds said it will get done soon. Right now, the city is in the final stages of its FEMA grant process. Soon, the area will become one of the first steps in reshaping the Pretzel City, creating a new vision for the next decade.

While the plan did not include exact dollar figures for each of these projects, the plan, and city officials, said some of the projects could be paid for by grants, through community partnerships, or by creating TIF districts.