Florida governor seeks new penalties for violent protesters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican governor says the state is going to get tough on people who turn violent during protests. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a legislative package on Monday that calls for felony-level penalties on anyone who damages property, causes injury or destroys public property. There would a mandatory minimum six month in jail for anyone who hits a police officer during a protest. The proposed package would strip municipalities of state money if they defund law enforcement. It would also create new penalties for people who harass people in restaurants during a violent assembly. People from out of state would face enhanced penalties for participating.