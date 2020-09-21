Europe scrambles to contain rise in coronavirus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Political pressure is growing in Europe for governments to tackle the rising number of coronavirus case without resorting to a spring-style lockdown that would hit the continent’s struggling economies. Police in Madrid and surrounding towns are stopping people coming in and out of working-class neighborhoods. The measure has been met with protests from people who think the restrictions are stigmatizing the poor. The Czech health minister resigned amid a record rise of coronavirus infections. Britain’s top medical and scientific advisers delivered a sobering assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control rising infection rates.