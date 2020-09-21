EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponent

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are weighing whether to impose sanctions on dozens of Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, after holding talks with his exiled main opponent. They could slap asset freezes and travel bans on around 40 people in response to irregularities in the Aug. 9 presidential elections and over the crackdown that followed. The question is whether to include Lukashenko himself. Speaking Monday after a breakfast meeting with main Lukashenko opponent Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “We are really impressed by the courage and perseverance of the Belarusian people, especially Belarusian women who show a real sense of leadership.”