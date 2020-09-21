Declaration of UN’s 75th anniversary urges global unity

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s often-divided nations have united to adopt a declaration commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Monday’s declaration said the urgency for all countries to come together “has rarely been greater” amid global challenges ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and violent extremism. Born out of the horrors of World War II, the United Nations was established to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war. The declaration recalls the U.N.’s successes and failures over more than seven decades and vows to build a post-pandemic world that’s more equal, works together and protects the planet.