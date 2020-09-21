Cubs plan to activate P Quintana for start against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — José Quintana is back in time to help the Chicago Cubs’ playoff push. The NL Central-leading Cubs will activate the veteran left-handed pitch and start him against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Injuries have dogged Quintana for much of the season. He’s appeared in just two games, both out of the bullpen, thanks to issues with his left thumb and a lat problem. Quintana recently completed a 35-pitch session off the mound. Cubs manager David Ross says he’s going to give Quintana “a little bit of a leash.”