China uproots ethnic minority villages in anti-poverty fight

CHENGBEI GAN’EN, China (AP) — The ruling Communist Party says its initiatives have helped to lift millions of people out of poverty. But they can require drastic changes, sometimes uprooting whole communities. They fuel complaints the party is trying to erase cultures as it prods minorities to embrace the language and lifestyle of the Han, who are more than 90% of China’s population. At a time when the party faces protests by students in Inner Mongolia over plans to remove the Mongolian language from schools, officials want to show they are sensitive to minority cultures. They invited reporters to visit five villages that are part of what officials see as a successful development project for minorities in rural Sichuan.