Bears reflect on Sunday’s win, look to work out kinks in week three against Atlanta

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It hasn't been pretty, but the Bears are 2-0. Week one the Bears made a big comeback against the Lions in week one, after trailing 23-6 in the fourth quarter. On the other end of the spectrum in week two, they had the 17-0 lead at half, but escaped with a 17-13 win against the Giants.

"Coming out in the third and fourth quarter, we have to be better offensively," said Head Coach Matt Nagy. "We need to score more points. But for the defense to hold these guys at the very end now for two games in a row, we like that. We're not dwelling on feeling like it's the tale of two halves. we're 2-0 that part we like."

Mitch Trubisky finished with two touchdowns and just as many interceptions, only throwing for 190 yards in Sunday's win. He expressed his frustration after getting shutout in the second half.

""we know what we're capable of, when you play really well in the first half, put up 17 points then don't put up any in the second half I think that's a little frustrating," said Trubisky. We have a little bit of a higher expectation of what we're trying to do on offense but you have to be happy with the win."

Even though there's things to improve on, Nagy commended the Bears defense holding the Giants off for the win.

"For them to keep them where they were with 13 points in this game, and getting those turnovers, playing pretty well this game, I'm pretty happy with that," said Nagy. "We can always be better our guys expect a lot, the only thing that matters right now is the 2-0 and we just got to make sure any area we can we just keep getting better at it."

The Bears look to improve to 3-0 in Atlanta next week against the Falcons.