Another record low in viewership for ‘Pandemmys’

NEW YORK (AP) — The novelty of seeing stars getting Emmy Awards delivered to their homes wasn’t enough to keep that annual show from slipping further in popularity. The Nielsen company says the Emmys reached 6.1 million people on Sunday night, representing the third straight year it has set a record low in viewership. The Emmys were competing with NFL football and the NBA Western Conference Finals on Sunday night. With the pandemic, it has also been awhile since there have been many new original shows available. Host Jimmy Kimmel and producers worked hard to craft a show with an empty auditorium and video links across the world, a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.