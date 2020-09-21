Alone among nations, US moves to restore UN Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — In defiance of the international community, the United States is slapping new sanctions on Iran after the Trump administration unilaterally declared the restoration of all United Nations penalties that were eased under the 2015 nuclear deal. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday spelling out how the U.S. will enforce the measures, a step that was quickly followed by new sanctions announcements. Many of those targeted, including Iran’s defense ministry, its procurement arm and a number of Iranian scientists, were already covered by existing U.S. sanctions and the impact of Monday’s steps was not immediately clear. The dispute is expected to cause friction between the U.S. and other nations at the annual U.N. General Assembly this week.