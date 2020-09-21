Alabama State Univ. student charged in classmate’s killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama State University student has been charged in the killing of a classmate. Montgomery police say 20-year-old Ivry Hall was booked into jail Friday on a murder charge. He is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Adam Dowdell Jr. Police have said that Dowdell was found dead Sept. 14, nearly a week after he left his dorm room with a friend to visit an ATM and never returned. The agency said in a statement that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. It’s unclear whether Hall has an attorney who can comment for him.