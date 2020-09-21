 Skip to Content

Alabama State Univ. student charged in classmate’s killing

3:26 am Illinois News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama State University student has been charged in the killing of a classmate. Montgomery police say 20-year-old Ivry Hall was booked into jail Friday on a murder charge. He is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Adam Dowdell Jr. Police have said that Dowdell was found dead Sept. 14, nearly a week after he left his dorm room with a friend to visit an ATM and never returned. The agency said in a statement that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. It’s unclear whether Hall has an attorney who can comment for him.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content