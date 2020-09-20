Warming trend continues into the next work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More mostly quiet days are in store for the Stateline, but that means that rainfall is still a long way from returning. Temperatures are gonna be the big story as many days trying to reach above average.

HAZY, BUT QUIET:

Sunday night into Monday morning will hold on to the same pattern that has been prominent for days. Lows will remain cool in the 40's, but this time a southerly wind will make s feel a bit warmer. Mostly clear and cool, but with a new feature. Wildfire smoke sticks around the Stateline well into Monday. This should not do much to impact the cooling overnight, but some areas may not fall below the middle '40s due to the added layer of cover.

This thin layer of haze will stick around through Monday and could prevent much warmer temperatures than the past few days. Highs for the day will make it into the middle 70's. The good news, the wildfire smoke will not be impacting our air quality. This will last through the mid-week as wildfire smoke lingers in the Stateline. May see a different sign as a cold front tries to push through into the next weekend.

WARMING TREND:

Before we can get to the cold front, warming highs in the Stateline make an appearance. Typically the Stateline has highs in the lower 70's for the middle part of September, so this won't be too drastic of a warm-up. However, we have several chances to surpass that average in the new work week. The hottest day so far is forecasted to be in the lower 80's. This comes just after the Autumn Equinox (September 22nd) when many expect temperatures to be much cooler.

By the next weekend, a cold front should appear dropping temperatures closer to average and maybe even below. This also gives us the chance for a few showers by Sunday.